Ryan Reynolds Says He’ll Miss Blake Lively After She Jokes About Cheating

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are back at it again! The couple had a hilarious exchange once more on social media – but this time, Anna Kendrick was involved.

It all started when the Gossip Girl alum, 30, shared a promo photo from her thriller A Simple Favor, which also featured costar Kendrick. “@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband… so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??” she mused on Instagram.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 32, replied: “So glad we’re finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this.”

Reynolds, 41, of course, followed suit in the comments section. “The most ambitious crossover event in history,” he wrote. “I’ll miss you both. Tell my story.”

Lively and Reynolds, who wed in 2014, often poke fun at each other on social media. More recently, they trolled each other with a red carpet photo.

“If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself,” Lively captioned a pic in April, completely disregarding how Reynolds smiled at her at the event.

He chimed in: “I was so happy back then.”

The couple are parents of daughters James, 3, and Inez, 20 months.

