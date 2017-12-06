Gotta catch ‘em all! Ryan Reynolds is set to star in the live-action movie adaptation of Pokemon, according to the The Hollywood Reporter in a post published on Wednesday, December 6.

The 41-year-old Deadpool actor will star alongside Jurassic World star Justice Smith and Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton. Reynolds will play the title role in the film, Detective Pikachu, which tells the tale of a teen (Smith) whose father is kidnapped, leading him to link up with Pikachu in order to find his father and uncover the mystery behind his disappearance. The team is later joined by a spunky journalist (Newton) who helps them on their mission.

THR reported that Reynold’s role will be motion capture inaction and the production company, Legendary, is eager to keep additional casting details and information about the project under wraps.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.

RYAN REYNOLDS PLAYING PIKACHU IN A MOVIE. OKKKKKKKK — Michael Busa (@RETR0MIKEY) December 7, 2017

When you hear Ryan Reynolds is voicing Pikachu in the Detective Pikachu movie… pic.twitter.com/PDXLYY8LaA — Austin (@AustinCTweets) December 7, 2017

Ryan Reynolds is detective pikachu????? I NEED TO SEE THIS MOVIE OH MY GOOOOD — ✨⭐️✨ (@kiravera8) December 7, 2017

Dude, Ryan Reynolds is Pikachu. That’s what. https://t.co/BK1WxcbAUl — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2017

The Green Lantern actor, known for his hilarious tweets, has yet to comment on the film via the social networking platform.

