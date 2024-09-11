Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen are burying the hatchet years after their feud as rival New Year’s Eve hosts began.

During Seacrest’s Tuesday, September 10, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cohen, 56, read a fan question asking whether he and Seacrest, 49, had put their “New Year’s Eve feud aside” and if they will “do better and acknowledge each other next New Year’s.”

“I don’t even remember what the feud was about,” Cohen said, while Seacrest added, “I don’t either.”

Cohen explained that he and Seacrest did see each other and wave on New Year’s Eve this year and plan to do so in the future.

“We did do all of that. I just said are you going to be there this year? We will be. We will wave. We can’t get to each other, or we’d hug,” Seacrest said. “But no, everything’s been good.”

Cohen agreed, adding, “The beef is squashed.”

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest squash their NYE beef! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/kiiHlQJ82L — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) September 11, 2024

Back in December 2021, Cohen threw shade at Seacrest during his live CNN broadcast for the holiday. Cohen was admittedly drunk at the time.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said, referring to Seacrest’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 lineup. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

After Cohen’s comment, CNN scaled back the alcohol consumption for its correspondents and anchors. Cohen subsequently admitted that he regretted the remark and apologized.

“He’s a really nice guy. And I was — as they say— in my cups, and I was kind of enjoying the rant. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s really fun being on CNN just ranting like a nutty guy. This is fun,’” Cohen said on The Howard Stern Show in January 2022. “So I kept going and that I felt bad about and I texted Ryan the next morning.”

While it appeared like the pair were on good terms again, Seacrest claimed to his former Live! cohost Kelly Ripa that Cohen didn’t exchange pleasantries while they were hosting the holiday in 2023.

“I thought maybe I was in the shot,” he explained in January 2023. “I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show. And Anderson [Cooper], the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Very nice. Andy did not turn around.”

Days later, Cohen called into Seacrest’s radio show to set the record straight on their interaction. “I didn’t know where we stood, Ryan! I got to tell you something, I like watching people fight. I don’t like fighting with people,” Cohen said, to which Seacrest replied that they’re “not” fighting.

Cohen placed the blame on Cooper for the misunderstanding. “I called Anderson and yelled at him on the radio yesterday,” Cohen said. “I was on my radio show yesterday and I said, ‘You know, Anderson, typically … when one of us sees Ryan behind us … one of us will nudge the other and say hey, there’s Seacrest. Look there’s Ryan’ so the other one can make note and give a wave. And I said, ‘This year you did not do that! … Now look what you’ve done, Anderson.’”