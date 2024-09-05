Ryan Serhant is helping his pal Andy Cohen sell his iconic New York City home.

The Owning Manhattan star, 40, listed Cohen’s West Village duplex for $14 million. This is the first time the Bravo executive’s home has gone up for sale.

The 3,500-square-foot abode, which was renovated by interior designer Eric Hughes and architect Gordon Kahn, is currently set up with three bedrooms, a nanny’s room and en-suite office. However, it can actually have up to five bedrooms depending how the owner decides to layout the home. It also features 4.5 bathrooms, a den area, two wood-burning fireplaces and a bar.

The home office space is decked out with wood built-in shelves and matching flooring. Above the staircase leading into the room, is a golden disco ball. The bar area, which leads into a living room, features a similar wood aesthetic with built-in shelves behind the counter. Inside the kitchen, potential buyers will find bold blue cabinetry accented with gold handles.

Meanwhile, the master bedroom keeps it neutral with gray paint and hardwood flooring. There’s a fireplace centered in front of the bed with a TV mounted to the wall above.The master bathroom, meanwhile, opts for white cabinets with marble countertops, which match the tile flooring. It also includes dual vanities and a large bathtub.

Natural light is not an issue in the house as it has 25 windows that provide panoramic views of the breathtaking Manhattan skyline from nearly every room.

While the home has been listed, it will not officially hit the market until later this month. Earlier this year, Serhant teased that he would be working with Cohen, 56, as a client. During a February appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bravo exec asked the real estate broker who his “last major celebrity client” was.

“Maybe you?” Serhant quipped in response to Cohen, and the talk show host confirmed the news.

“We’re going to, yes we are,” Cohen replied to the Million Dollar Listing star. “You’re gonna sell my place … at the price you said we could get for it.”

Five months later, Cohen shared that the Million Dollar Listing alum officially had plans to sell the duplex.

“Guess who’s selling my New York City apartment — my dream apartment,” he said on a July episode of WWHL. “Ryan Serhant is selling my apartment. Ryan’s going to be listing it this fall, I think.”

Cohen originally bought the space in the Bing & Bing Bros building back in 2003. He later added three additional units in the building to make it his dream home. However, a lot has changed for Cohen in the past two decades. He’s expanded his family with son Ben in 2019 and daughter Lucy in 2022, who were both born via surrogate.