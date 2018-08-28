‘S.W.A.T.’ Actor David Lim Is Engaged to Model Marketa Kazdova

S.W.A.T. actor David Lim and Marketa Kazdova are engaged, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 34-year-old California native detailed the romantic proposal to Us, calling it “an incredible day.”

He gushed: “I took her down to the Sunset Cliffs in San Diego. It’s a place we both love, with stunning views of the ocean and coastline. I found a secluded spot, and asked her to face the Pacific as the sun was going down so I could take a photo of her. When she turned back around, I was on one knee with the ring. I told her how much I loved her, and asked her to marry me. Happy to report that she said yes!”

The newly minted fiancés took advantage of the lovely summer California day. After Lim popped the question to the 27-year-old model, the two frockled along the beach and posed for some intimate photos that showed off their playful personalities.

Lim took to social media on Sunday, August 26, to share their happy news alongside a sweet selfie in which Kazdova’s gorgeous diamond ring can be seen. “Asked her to marry me and she said yes,” he captioned the pic. “I love you @marketa_red and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. 💍💘”

His recently engaged Quantico costar, Priyanka Chopra, also got in on the excitement sending her well wishes in the comment section: “Amazing! Congratulations.”

Kazdova, for her part, added an Instagram photo of herself giving her love a peck on the cheek. “Taken!!! Million times YES!!!” she wrote alongside the pic, adding the ring emoji. “@davidbradleylim Love you baby! #engaged”

