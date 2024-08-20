Fire Country alum Sabina Gadecki is opening up about the challenges of fertility treatments.

“Going into our first round of IVF, I thought I knew what to expect, but let me tell you — something that isn’t talked about enough is how crucial it is to have the right people around you,” Gadecki, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 19, alongside a video of herself doing IVF injections in various locations. “The physical toll of the medications, shots, and procedures is one thing, but the mental toll of knowing that even after everything, nothing is guaranteed, is a rollercoaster I wasn’t prepared for 😅.”

The video showed clips of Gadecki tearing up and getting “emotional,” hugging her mom and husband Tyler Rich, and telling a friend who helped her with an injection, “You gotta do this professionally.” In one clip, Gadecki asked a friend if she should go to the bathroom when placing a cold drink on her injection site while sitting in the stands of a stadium.

“Absolutely not, you gotta normalize this,” her friend replied from off-camera. “You can do this wherever, whenever.”

Gadecki noted in the caption that she had “plenty of days where I felt completely drained” while going through two rounds of IVF.

“But the people around me were my cheerleaders every single day,” she wrote. “I’m endlessly thankful for everyone in my life and the IVF community—you are all badasses 💪🏼.”

The actress previously shared a video of Rich, 38, whom she married in 2019, gagging and closing his eyes when helping her with an injection.

“When you’re married to a baby while trying to have a baby. 🍼 It was an adventure and a learning experience, to say the absolute f—king least,” she captioned the June Instagram clip. “My heart goes out to everyone in the IVF community 🤍 this ain’t easy.”

Gadecki gushed about the country singer while celebrating their wedding anniversary in September 2023.

“I am so lucky that you chose me to do life with. I couldn’t ask for a more thoughtful, sensitive, organized, kind partner. Thank you for being so gentle and loving with my heart, my family, and my friends,” she wrote alongside photos from their wedding day. “I love you forever my husband. You really are one of a kind, and I’m lucky you get to be my one. 💍🤍.”

Rich, meanwhile, took a moment to praise his wife when celebrating her 40th birthday in September 2023.

“You are so loved. Not only by your friends and family, but by strangers everywhere you go. Spending your time and energy, to make sure others are smiling, feel noticed, and appreciated,” he wrote via Instagram alongside photos of Gadecki. “You deserve every ounce of what this life has to offer. I’m so lucky to celebrate such a huge birthday with you, and be one of the ones always smiling, because of you. I love you, happy birthday my world.”