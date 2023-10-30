Salma Hayek shared an emotional tribute to her Fools Rush In costar Matthew Perry days after his death.

“Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us,” Hayek, 57, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 30. “It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.”

In her post, which included snaps of the pair through the years, Hayek posted a screenshot of Perry responding to a fan question via Instagram Story. When asked whether playing the iconic Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on Friends was his “most treasured” role, Perry shared that he actually loved Fools Rush In. Starring alongside Hayek, Perry portrayed real estate developer Alex Whitman in the 1997 romantic comedy.

“I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram Stories how much he loved Fools Rush In, and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie,” Hayek wrote. “Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude.”

Related: Matthew Perry Dead at 54: Stars React Celebrities are mourning the loss of actor Matthew Perry after his death at age 54. Perry died from an apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. Police responded to a call of someone in cardiac arrest at a Los Angeles home, where they reportedly found the actor unconscious in a jacuzzi. Ian Ziering, who worked with […]

The news of Perry’s shocking death broke on Saturday, October 28. The actor, who was 54, was found unconscious in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but authorities say there was no foul play involved.

“My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart,” Hayek concluded. “Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

Since his death, Perry has been honored via social media as well as on Saturday Night Live, which dedicated the October 28 episode to him. At NHL games across the country, an orchestral version of the iconic Friends theme song “I’ll Be Here For You” by The Rembrandts was heard in arenas. Adele even paused her show during her Las Vegas residency to speak about him and dedicated her song “When We Were Young” to Perry.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Throughout his life, Perry was candid about his struggles with addiction to drugs and alcohol, which began after a jet ski accident in 1997. Hank Azaria, who guest starred on Friends as Phoebe Buffay’s (Lisa Kudrow) love interest, credited Perry for helping him get sober in a heartbreaking video posted on Sunday, October 29.

“I’m a sober guy for 17 years, and I wanna say that, the night I went into AA [Alcoholics Anonymous], Matthew brought me in,” he recalled. “The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together. He was so caring and giving. He totally helped me get sober. And I really wish he could’ve found it in himself to stay with the silver life more consistently.”