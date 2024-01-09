Sam Claflin and Cassie Amato s Relationship Timeline

Sam Claflin found a second chance at love with girlfriend Cassie Amato.

The actor was first linked to the model three years after he separated from then-wife Laura Haddock. The exes, who tied the knot in 2013, share son Pip and daughter Margot, whom they welcomed in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Following his separation, Claflin opened up about how he struggled to adjust as a single dad.

“I think I needed to work out a few kinks in my own life, to figure out who I was as this dad on my own in a house outnumbered by two toddlers,” he explained to Variety in February 2023. “Then this job coming out the back of that was just the most fun, joyous fresh start.”

After taking time for himself, things began to look up in Claflin’s romantic life. Speculation of his romance with Amato first sparked in July 2022 after the pair left flirty comments for one another on their respective social media pages. Two months later, they confirmed their romance by making their Instagram debut as a couple.

Keep scrolling to see Claflin and Amato’s complete relationship timeline:

July 2022

Dating rumors began to swirl after Claflin commented on several of Amato’s Instagram photos. “You are so freakin’ beautiful,” Claflin replied in one post.

Amato, for her part, returned the favor by commenting on an old pic of the Hunger Games alum snacking on a piece of pizza. “I’m jealous of that slice,” she teased.

September 2022

Two months after their flirty online banter made headlines, the duo made their relationship Instagram official.

“🇫🇷❤️,” Claflin captioned a picture of him and Amato sitting on a bench in a French park.

February 2023

While the pair didn’t walk the red carpet together at the Daisy Jones & the Six premiere, Amato attended the event to support Claflin.

“What a magical night 🎥🍿🥂” the model wrote via Instagram alongside a series of pics from the evening out. “The intoxicating, outstanding talent that IS @daisyjonesandthesix is going to knock your f–king socks off 🎸🎤.”

Sam cheekily responded, “You knock my socks off.”

January 2024

The twosome made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Golden Globes. Claflin and Amato coordinated their elegant outfits with the actor wearing a white tux and the model stunning in a black gown. Claflin was up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for his role of Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & the Six.