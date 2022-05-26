Shortly after Thomas Markle was taken to a hospital for a possible stroke, Samantha Markle is once again putting Meghan Markle on blast.

“None of us have heard from Meghan — that’s negligence,” Samantha, 57, said during an appearance on Dan Wootton Tonight on Wednesday, May 25. “He’s been through so much. Two heart attacks, a pandemic and now a stroke.”

Samantha also requested that Meghan, 40, stop “watching and doing nothing” amid their father’s health issues. “If she can’t find it in her heart, or have the moral conscience to step forward, then shame on her,” she added, before claiming that Thomas, 77, “doesn’t have a lot of time” left.

During the interview, the Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister author elaborated on the alleged lack of involvement when asked if the Duchess of Sussex paid for any medical costs. “She sees all of this. I’m getting the feeling that I would be spinning my wheels to try and appeal to her heart now,” she said.

Samantha’s comments come after the retired lighting director was photographed being transported in an ambulance on Tuesday, May 24. Thomas had an oxygen mask on his face as he was moved from Tijuana, Mexico, to a hospital in Chula Vista, California, due to a potential stroke.

Meghan’s relationship with her father took a turn when Thomas missed her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. At the time, Thomas was caught staging paparazzi photos and later claimed that he had a heart attack.

The Suits alum previously reflected on her strained relationship with her father. “I grieve a lot,” Meghan explained during her CBS tell-all in March 2021. “I mean, I’ve lost my father. I lost a baby. I nearly lost my name. I mean, there’s the loss of identity. But I’m still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there’s another side.”

In response to the sit-down interview, Samantha filed a lawsuit earlier this year alleging that the actress lied about her family members. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly in March, Samantha accused Meghan of making up stories about growing up in “virtual poverty.”

Meghan, for her part, has claimed that she hasn’t been in contact with Samantha for years. “I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have had siblings,” the royal, who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months, with her husband, 37, detailed in March 2021, noting that she had not seen her half-sister in “at least 18, 19 years.”

