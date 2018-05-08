Sanaa Lathan doesn’t want any involvement in the #WhoBitBeyoncé scandal. The Love & Basketball star opened up in a new interview about the rumors that she was the actress who bit Beyoncé’s face at a party in December 2017.

“I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with,” Lathan, 46, said in her June 2018 cover story for Health magazine. “Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.”

The Affair star insisted that she would never have the audacity to do such a thing to Queen Bey, 36, because she is just one of the “Formation” singer’s many fans.

“I adore Beyoncé,” she added. “I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy.”

As previously reported, Tiffany Haddish first revealed in an interview with GQ in March that an unnamed actress bit Beyoncé. “Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah,’” the Girls Trip actress, 38, recalled to the magazine. “I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Lathan was one of the first actresses to be accused of being the perpetrator after Twitter users narrowed down the list of attendees at the party in question. The Alien vs. Predator star quickly shut down the accusations on March 26, tweeting, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

