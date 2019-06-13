Sandra Bernhard isn’t hung up on her past feud with Madonna — but they’re not exactly BFFs again either.

“I’ve seen her over the years,” the Roseanne alum, 64, told Us Weekly exclusively at the recent Pose season 2 premiere in New York City. “We’re cool with each other, you know. But people move on and you have your life. I have a daughter [Cicely], my girlfriend [Sara Switzer]. I have my career, my life. And, you know, things do change.”

The Queen of Pop, 60, has a strong presence in the ongoing season of the FX drama, which gave Bernhard a rare opportunity to hear some tracks from Madonna’s upcoming album, Madame X, before the rest of the world.

“I’ve heard bits and pieces of it,” the actress told Us.

In 1988, Bernhard and Madonna famously made a joint appearance on Late Night With David Letterman while wearing matching white T-shirts and denim shorts. In the years that followed, they were often spotted out and about in New York City together, which sparked rumors that they were secretly lovers.

“She came to my show in 1988, came backstage, and then we started hanging out,” Bernhard said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2010. “We would go out, we would have a genuinely great time, and I think we were a really good example of two women being friends.”

However, the pair’s friendship mysteriously became strained and they were no longer seen together.

“I would have liked that to have gone on for a while [longer],” Bernhard told Wendy Williams. “Certain people can’t handle those kinds of friendships. That’s not my style. I like to maintain my friendships throughout my life. … It’s OK, you know. All is forgiven.”

Later in 2010, the comedian slammed Madonna once again. “I keep my friends my whole life, but Madonna feels differently,” she told the website dot429 before taking a swipe at the singer’s ex Jesus Luz. “I’m not sure how involved she is with these young boys. She has four kids at home.” (Madonna now has six children: Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David and Mercy, both 13, and twins Estere and Stella, 6.)

Pose airs on FX Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley

