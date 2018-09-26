As Sandra Bullock’s world changes in the wake of her father’s death, one thing remains constant: her boyfriend Bryan Randall’s love.

The photographer, 52, “has been a constant source of support” for Bullock, 54, during her grieving process, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Bryan makes her feel safe and completely takes care of her. [He’s her] rock.”

The Oscar winner’s father, John W. Bullock, died at 93 on September 18. Randall announced the news via his private Instagram account on Thursday, September 20, noting that the veteran was “surrounded by family and friends” when he “left the building.”

Although “it’s a sad time” for the Oceans 8 star, who lost her mom, Helga Meyer, in 2000, she is staying strong by leaning on her loved ones. “Sandy is surrounded by Bryan, the kids and her family,” notes the insider.

Bullock’s son Louis, 8, and daughter Laila, 6, have Randall in their corner too. Back in November 2017, a source exclusively told Us that “Bryan has fully embraced the dad role” and “is 100 percent there for Louis and Laila and wonderful with them in every way.”

Added the pal: “Sandy feels incredibly fortunate and blessed that she is sharing the parenting journey with Bryan … Bryan takes care of her in all of the right ways. She feels loved and appreciated all of the time.”

The Miss Congeniality actress and Randall started dating in the summer of 2015. She was previously married to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010.

