Sandra Bullock’s Dad John W. Bullock Dies at 93

Sandra Bullock’s father, John W. Bullock, died on Tuesday, September 18. He was 93.

The Oscar winner’s boyfriend, Bryan Randall, announced the news on his private Instagram account on Thursday, September 20, alongside a black-and-white photo of a smiling John relaxing in a chair while holding up a sign that read, “No Bulls–t Allowed.”

Randall, 52, said the voice coach was “surrounded by family and friends” when he “left the building.” He added, “As a father, grandfather and WWII veteran, we #thankyouforyourservice PS: Hey God, we’re sending you a live one!”

Sandra, who does not use social media, has yet to publicly speak out.

The Miss Congeniality star and Randall have been dating since the summer of 2015. Since then, he has become a father figure to her two adopted children, Louis, 8, and Laila, 6.

“Bryan has fully stepped up and embraced the dad role,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2017. “He is 100 percent there for Louis and Laila and wonderful with them in every way. Sandy feels incredibly fortunate and blessed that she is sharing the parenting journey with Bryan. … Bryan takes care of her in all of the right ways. She feels loved and appreciated all of the time.”

The Proposal actress was previously married to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010.

John was predeceased by his wife and Sandra’s mother, opera singer Helga Meyer, who died in 2000.

