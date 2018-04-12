Sara Gilbert Praises ‘Roseanne’ Costar Emma Kenny for Seeking Treatment

Proud mama! Sara Gilbert praised her Roseanne costar and onscreen daughter, Emma Kenny, who recently announced that she’d be seeking treatment after going down a “slippery slope.”

“I just first want to say, Emma, I’m so proud of you. I know that the whole cast and crew are so proud of you and it takes a lot of courage to… We all have demons and it takes a lot of courage to face them, particularly at 18. I envy you,” gushed Gilbert, 43, on the Thursday, April 12, episode of The Talk. “If I could go back to being 18 and start doing things to better myself at the pace you’re doing, I would be a better person today. So I commend you, I love you and I know you will come out the other side. And thank you for speaking up and being an example of other people.”

Kenny made headlines on Wednesday, April 11, when she revealed her decision to get help. “I was being naive and very immature and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I’m not 21,” Kenny, who portrays Harris on the ‘80s reboot, told E! News. “It was a slippery slap that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop. I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be, and by going to treatment that’s what’s going to happen, and I’m going to continue on that positive road.”

The Shameless star also sent an uplifting message to her loyal following. “I just want to send a message to my fans that it’s OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn’t make you weak. I’m going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I’ve always been.”

Kenny’s announcement came two days after she tweeted her decision to take a social media hiatus. “Hello & goodbye (for a bit),” she wrote on Monday, April 9. “I’ve decided to take a break from social media and LA for a minute. This sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. Going to re-find my peace happiness xo emma.”

