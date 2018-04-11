Getting help. Roseanne star Emma Kenney is seeking treatment after “running with a really fast crowd” that was doing “illegal” things, the 18-year-old actress told E! News.

“I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I’m not 21,” Kenney, who plays Darlene’s daughter Harris on the Roseanne revival, told E! on Wednesday, April 11.

The Shameless star added that her behavior “wasn’t healthy” and was making her “feel even worse — anxious and depressed.”

“It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it,” Kenney explained. “I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be, and I know that by going to treatment that’s what’s going to happen, and I’m going to continue on that positive road.”

”I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it’s OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn’t make you weak. I’m going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I’ve always been.”

Kenney announced that she was taking a break from social media on Monday, April 9.

hello & goodbye (for a bit) ive decided to take a break from social media and LA for a minute. this sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. going to re-find my peace happiness✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨xo emma 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6OWCDNrAW0 — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) April 9, 2018

Kenney rose to fame as Debbie on Showtime’s Shameless in 2011. She is expected to start filming season 9 of the drama soon, as well as a second season of ABC’s Roseanne revival.

