Celebrity News

Sara Ramirez Files for Divorce From Ex Ryan DeBolt Nearly 3 Years After Announcing Split

By
Sara Ramirez. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sara Ramirez has filed for divorce from husband Ryan DeBolt nearly three years after announcing their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Ramirez, 48, filed a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, June 11. The And Just Like That alum cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Ramirez, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, requested their and DeBolt’s assets be divided per their prenuptial agreement and terminated the court’s ability to award spousal support for both of them

The former Grey’s Anatomy star listed their and Debolt’s date of separation as January 1, 2018, three years before they publicly announced the breakup on social media in 2021.

“Ryan and I are no longer together. We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths,” Ramirez wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families’ privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms.”

Four months later, Ramirez opened up about the split and shared that they and DeBolt, 43, remain on good terms.

“I married the right man because there’s no one else I’d rather be getting divorced from,” Ramirez said in a November 2021 interview with Out Magazine. “We have the kind of foundation of love where we can joke like that. But it’s because we’re holding space for each other as friends.”

In addition to navigating a divorce, Ramirez has also been going through a career change. Earlier this year, they were reportedly dropped from the Sex and the City revival series ahead of the show’s third season. HBO declined to comment to Us.

However, costar Cynthia Nixon, who was the love interest for Ramirez’s character, addressed the actor’s exit.

“They created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character,” Nixon, 58, said in a May interview with Variety. “I think they felt, and [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

Before departing from the series, Ramirez slammed an article comparing them to their And Just Like That character.

“I have a dry sense of humor and a voice. And I am not afraid to use either,” they wrote via Instagram in August 2023. “I trust that those of you who matter, who are not petulant children, who are smart enough to catch on to what was actually going on there, can perceive it for what it is: an attempt to mock my thoughtfulness and softness, while dismissing a valid existence and real human being in favor of tv show critiques that belonged elsewhere.”

