Sarah Ferguson Addresses King Charles, Prince Andrew Royal Lodge Rumors

Sarah Ferguson isn’t getting involved in the rumored drama between her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and his brother, King Charles III.

During an appearance on the U.K.’s Good Morning Britain program on Wednesday, June 5, the Duchess of York, who lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, with Andrew, was quizzed about a report that Charles wants his younger brother to leave the 30-room mansion. The Times of London reported on May 31 that Charles wants Andrew to downsize to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I’m a guest for a start. I’m a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest,” Ferguson, 64, said before explaining it’s up to the brothers to discuss Andrew’s living arrangements privately.

Related: King Charles III's Coronation: See Every Royal’s Outfit Glorious and grandeur. The crowning of King Charles III is almost upon Us — and promises a number of splendid fashion statements. While the 73-year-old monarch — who assumed his place as sovereign following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 — will cue the pomp and circumstance with a number […]

“I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions and I think that’s the best, most safe place to be — let the brothers discuss it between themselves,” Ferguson said.

According to the Times of London, there is tension between Charles, 75, and Andrew, 64, over the latter’s refusal to give up Royal Lodge.

Ferguson, who was married to Andrew from 1986 to 1996, cohabitates with the Duke of York at Royal Lodge along with their five Norfolk terrier dogs and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick.

Related: Inside the Fabulous Life of Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis Behind every great ruler is a great dog, and Queen Elizabeth II knew that better than anyone. The monarch has owned 30 dogs since her reign as Queen of the United Kingdom began in February 1952. The Queen received her first corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday in 1944. Each corgi after that has been […]

“I have the corgis every day,” Ferguson said of the dogs on GMB. “They are fantastic. I think all the five Norfolks are furious because the corgis come in and they’re like, ‘Yes, we’re used to this, we’re used to that.’”

Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with Prince Andrew, recently gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on how Sandy and Muick are getting on after they were adopted by her and Andrew following the queen’s death in September 2022.

“They’re all doing very well,” Ferguson told Us in May. “They’re all very lovely and very, very loved!”

Ferguson added that the queen’s two dogs are getting along with her own five canines.

“They do all get on with each other,” Ferguson said. “It’s quite a lot of work, but it’s work I love. I have many dog people around me who also love them and love to take care of them, so I can share and I do share.”