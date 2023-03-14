Princesses gone wild! Sarah Ferguson recalled dressing up as cops with Princess Diana for her hen party in 1986 — and admitted the night got a little out of hand.

“It was extraordinary. Because we went into this nightclub,” Ferguson, 63, revealed during the Tuesday, March 14, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Of course, you got to a nightclub with the then-Princess of Wales. She was very good [with] her costume.”

The Duchess of York, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, remembered being escorted out of the club with Diana because of their police attire.

“The waiter came up to us and said, ‘Excuse me, this is a members club and it’s for fun and we don’t serve police officers here.’ Looking straight at us,” she told host Kelly Clarkson.

When the women exited the building, Ferguson said it was the only time that Diana broke character. “As we came out the stairs, a lady was getting out of a cab, and Diana said, ‘She’s got my dress on,’” Ferguson recalled. “And I say, ‘Dutch, no, no you can’t say that, we’re meant to be police officers.’ It was very funny.”

The Little Red author, who called Diana “Dutch” throughout their friendship, revealed that the trouble didn’t stop there. The soon-to-be sisters-in-law were later taken into custody for “impersonating police officers” as they continued to celebrated Ferguson’s engagement.

“We were arrested by parks police,” the duchess explained. “We go in the back of the van, and [Diana] had put her engagement ring the other way, and I had put my engagement ring the other way. And we are sitting like this, [straight up].”

Ferguson remembered that the late princess, who was married to King Charles III from 1981 to 1996, wasn’t too worried about the arrest. (Diana died in August 1997 after a fatal car crash in Paris. She is survived by sons Prince William and Prince Harry.)

“She just looked around [the car] and saw smoky bacon-flavored crisps and started taking them and eating them,” the royal told Clarkson, 40. “And the policeman in the front goes, ‘You can’t do that.’ And then eventually they realized that it was Diana and me.”

The England native — who shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Andrew, 63 — noted that her hen party was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to the fun she had with Diana.

“She used to tell me the worst stories — joke stories — before I had to be serious,” Ferguson recalled.

The Her Heart for a Compass author remembered that Diana was also very strategic about where she sat at royal dinners. “She used to run like a gazelle to get into the dining room quicker than me,” Ferguson explained on Tuesday. “I thought, ‘That’s a bit strange,’ and when I got in, I realized why, ’cause she got the young people [near her] and I got all the old people.”

Looking back, Ferguson confessed that she doesn’t miss Diana as much as people might think. “Because she’s with me all day,” she concluded. “Because she’s the only one who — she and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot.”