Sarah Hyland took to Twitter on Monday, December 18, to express her frustration over not being able to get her medication.

Hey @cvspharmacy when you tell a kidney transplant recipient that her medication will be ready before you close and that you will notify her when it's ready to be picked up. FUCKING DO IT BEFORE YOU CLOSE. PEOPLE LIKE ME CANT AFFORD TO GO WITHOUT MEDICATION. 🖕🏼 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 19, 2017

“Hey @cvspharmacy when you tell a kidney transplant recipient that her medication will be ready before you close and that you will notify her when it’s ready to be picked up. F–KING DO IT BEFORE YOU CLOSE,” she wrote. “PEOPLE LIKE ME CANT AFFORD TO GO WITHOUT MEDICATION. ”

When a Twitter user replied, “Or you could check to see what time they close like everyone else does,” the Modern Family star, 27, snapped back: “Called at 9:02pm. They were closed. But yes you’re right. I’m an idiot.”

Called at 9:02pm. They were closed. But yes you're right. I'm an idiot. pic.twitter.com/Xlr2m52Vl1 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 19, 2017

Hyland opened up in 2012 about undergoing a kidney transplant from her father, Edward Hyland, as a result of struggling with kidney dysplasia.”You know that family is always going to be there for you—no matter what. My dad gave me a freaking’ kidney!” Hyland told Seventeen at the time. “But it’s also the families that you create outside of your family. And you really find out what kind of people you’re friends with. It was just amazing, and it really opened my eyes to see who’s there for me and who’s not.”

Three years later, Hyland once again spoke to Seventeen about her health struggles. “I was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life. And she said, ‘You’re right, she won’t — but it won’t be because of her health,’” Hyland told the magazine in May 2015. “When my mother told me that story, it resonated with me: If I can’t have an ordinary life, I might as well have an extraordinary one. If you set your mind to something, you’ll achieve it.”

Us Weekly has reached out to CVS for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!