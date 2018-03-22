Sarah Hyland has a bone to pick with her physicians.

“For those who are chronically ill and in pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands?” the Modern Family star tweeted on Wednesday, March 21.

The 27-year-old, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2012, did not share details about what has been ailing her, but revealed she is laying low for a while.

“My life for the next 6 to 8 weeks. I’m ok with it,” the actress wrote in a Wednesday Instagram story. In the picture, a bespectacled Hyland relaxes on a couch with her dog and a bag of Honey BBQ flavored Fritos.

Another bright spot: Hyland’s love, Wells Adams, surprised her with a dog-shaped bouquet of flowers. “@wellsadams . . . best boyfriend ever? Yep,” she captioned the photo.

Though the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 33, lives in Nashville, and Hyland resides in L.A., the couple see each other often. “I think the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other is like two to three weeks, because five days is already too much for us,” Hyland told Us Weekly and other outlets earlier this month. She added that long distance relationships aren’t doomed “if the love is there.”

Us broke the news in October 2017 that Hyland and the Bachelorette alum are dating. They confirmed their romance via Instagram on Halloween.

