Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Rare Appearance With Twin Daughters

Mommy’s little girls! Sarah Jessica Parker brought her twins, Tabitha and Marion, to the New York City Ballet’s 2018 Spring Gala on Thursday, May 3.

The Sex and the City alum, who rarely shares photos of her daughters, shared updates on Instagram as they got ready for the event.

“Special night @nycballet and my wee dates are getting ready.X,SJ … The ‘baby’ Time to get dressed! X,” Parker, 53, wrote alongside photos of her 8-year-old twins’ blonde hair.

“Oh beautiful, talented @nycballet ballet dancers, we can’t wait to see you. X, SJ and daughters,” the Divorce star added in another post. “Shoes moving toward @nycballet Spring gala. With my gals. Xsj.”

Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, welcomed their twins via surrogate in June 2009. They are also parents of 15-year-old son James.

Broderick, 56, and Parker opened up exclusively to Us Weekly last month about their family.

“My son is in high school and has a wonderful group of friends. He plays soccer and piano,” Parker gushed. “And the girls are happy and enjoying life and learning. They’re really well.”

“Our kids are so smart you don’t need to do anything. They’re like little computers,” the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor added.

Broderick also revealed how he balances fatherhood and his new role in the off-Broadway production of The Seafarer.

“It’s not totally perfect because I’m out of the house right when the kids get done with homework,” the Tony winner said. “When kids become school age, the theater is not like the greatest … I’ve learned that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!