The big 6-0! Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram over the weekend to wish her Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall a happy 60th birthday.

“Happy birthday you beauty,” the 51-year-old actress captioned a throwback shot of Cattrall on Sunday, August 21. “Sending love and the very best for a perfectly marvelous, joyous, healthy and adventure filled birthday year. Your ol’ pal, fellow mischief maker and ‘sister’, Sj xxx.”

Parker’s sweet message once again puts longtime feud rumors to rest. Since the duo first started playing best friends Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones on the hit HBO series, which aired from 1998 to 2004, there have been reports that Parker and Cattrall had a rocky relationship.

The network added fuel to the fire when it reportedly gave Parker a heftier paycheck than Cattrall for Sex and the City’s sixth and final season. At the time, rumors swirled that the financial conflict caused a major falling out between the onscreen BFFs. The dispute also allegedly led to delays in the production of the series’ spinoff films, 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2.

In January 2010, however, Cattrall denied allegations of a feud. “People don’t want to believe that we get on. They have too much invested in the idea of two strong, successful women fighting with each other,” the actress told The Mail on Sunday at the time. “It makes for juicy gossip and copy. The truth of us being friends and getting along and happily doing our jobs is nowhere near as newsworthy.”

“I think Sarah is fantastic,” Cattrall continued. “She is a born leader and she guides the crew and the cast in such a strong but gentle way. She and I are sick of this. It’s exhausting to talk about it, and a real bore. Next?”

