Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Are All Smiles While Celebrating 22nd Wedding Anniversary

By
GettyImages-2163541651 Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have toasted 22 years of wedded bliss.

Gellar, 47, marked the pair’s milestone via social media on Sunday, September 1, sharing a loved-up snap of herself with Prinze Jr., 48.

“22 @realfreddieprinze 🥂💍👰🏼,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum captioned the Instagram photo which captured a smiling Prinze Jr. holding his beaming wife at the waist. Gellar’s hands were clasped around her husband’s as the pair stood on a balcony overlooking a pristine ocean, suggesting the couple chose somewhere coastal to celebrate the significant occasion.

Gellar also posted an Instagram Story using the same photo, adding animated “Mr & Mrs 22” text to the image.

When Will Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Let Daughter Start Acting

Related: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Sweetest Parenting Quotes

For his part, Prinze Jr. reposted Gellar’s post to his own Instagram grid.

The pair, who met while filming the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, began dating in 2000. They tied the knot at a resort in Mexico two years later and now share two children: daughter, Charlotte, 14, and son, Rocky, 11.

I Know What You Did Last Summer wasn’t the only project the pair worked on together. In 1999’s She’s All That, which starred Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook in lead roles, Gellar made a cameo appearance.

In 2002, the couple appeared in the film Scooby-Doo as Daphne and Fred. They later reprised their roles in 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

When the duo reached 16 years of marriage in 2019, they shared their secret formula to marital success exclusively with Us Weekly. “Communicate. That’s the key. It’s about being present,” Gellar said at the time. “Listening is the most important thing.”

Prinze Jr. added that another key ingredient is remaining one another’s biggest fans. “We still make each other laugh,” he told Us at the time. “And we treat each other with respect.”

Arach Cloz short sleeve sweater top

Deal of the Day

Grab This Best-Selling Fall Sweater Top While it’s Still 20% off for Labor Day! View Deal
See Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Get in the Spooky Spirit

Related: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Sweetest Moments Through the Years

The lovebirds also revealed they have shared interests including making home-cooked meals for their family of four.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. ‘s anniversary celebration comes after the Cruel Intentions star revealed via Instagram that she is filming a show on the same TV lot as her Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar David Boreanaz.

“Spend a day with me and flat @imdboreanaz,” Geller wrote via an Instagram Story on Friday, August 2, alongside a photo of her with Boreanaz’s parking stand. She proceeded to take the parking stand around the set with her, playfully asking fans where “flat DB” should visit next.

In this article

1251302091freddie_prinze_jr_290x206

Freddie Prinze, Jr.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrities Mourn Billy Miller Death

Sarah Michelle Gellar

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.