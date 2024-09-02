Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have toasted 22 years of wedded bliss.

Gellar, 47, marked the pair’s milestone via social media on Sunday, September 1, sharing a loved-up snap of herself with Prinze Jr., 48.

“22 @realfreddieprinze 🥂💍👰🏼,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum captioned the Instagram photo which captured a smiling Prinze Jr. holding his beaming wife at the waist. Gellar’s hands were clasped around her husband’s as the pair stood on a balcony overlooking a pristine ocean, suggesting the couple chose somewhere coastal to celebrate the significant occasion.

Gellar also posted an Instagram Story using the same photo, adding animated “Mr & Mrs 22” text to the image.

For his part, Prinze Jr. reposted Gellar’s post to his own Instagram grid.

The pair, who met while filming the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, began dating in 2000. They tied the knot at a resort in Mexico two years later and now share two children: daughter, Charlotte, 14, and son, Rocky, 11.

I Know What You Did Last Summer wasn’t the only project the pair worked on together. In 1999’s She’s All That, which starred Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook in lead roles, Gellar made a cameo appearance.

In 2002, the couple appeared in the film Scooby-Doo as Daphne and Fred. They later reprised their roles in 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

When the duo reached 16 years of marriage in 2019, they shared their secret formula to marital success exclusively with Us Weekly. “Communicate. That’s the key. It’s about being present,” Gellar said at the time. “Listening is the most important thing.”

Prinze Jr. added that another key ingredient is remaining one another’s biggest fans. “We still make each other laugh,” he told Us at the time. “And we treat each other with respect.”

The lovebirds also revealed they have shared interests including making home-cooked meals for their family of four.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. ‘s anniversary celebration comes after the Cruel Intentions star revealed via Instagram that she is filming a show on the same TV lot as her Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar David Boreanaz.

“Spend a day with me and flat @imdboreanaz,” Geller wrote via an Instagram Story on Friday, August 2, alongside a photo of her with Boreanaz’s parking stand. She proceeded to take the parking stand around the set with her, playfully asking fans where “flat DB” should visit next.