Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. Go ‘Pretty in Pink’ for Halloween

They didn’t kill me – #prettyinpink #Andie #ducky @mollyringwald #joncryer @realfreddieprinze A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Andie and Duckie! Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. threw back to the ’80s with their Halloween costumes this year. The couple dressed up as best friends Andie and Duckie from the 1986 hit Pretty in Pink.

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2017

“They didn’t kill me – #prettyinpink #Andie #ducky @mollyringwald #joncryer @realfreddieprinze,” Gellar, 40, captioned an Instagram pic of the pair on Tuesday, October 31.

Andie and Duckie were played by Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer, respectively, in the John Hughes-created movie. For their outfits, the famous couple decided to rock what the characters wore to their high school prom.

Celebrity Couples’ Costumes

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum nailed the look with Andie’s handmade pink dress and red bob. Prinze Jr., meanwhile, grabbed the perfect jacket, top hat and shades before trick-or-treating with their daughter Charlotte, 8, and son Rocky, 5.

Lauren Conrad’s Best Halloween Costumes

Earlier in the day, Gellar shared a Halloween flashback from 2007. At the time, she went as American McGee’s Alice and he dressed up as another Freddie — Freddy Krueger.

Tell Us: What do you think about their Halloween costumes?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!