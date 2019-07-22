Continuing to grieve in her own way. Sarah Michelle Gellar penned an emotional tribute in honor of the late Robin Williams on what would have been his 68th birthday, and promised to share one of his most memorable films with her children.

“Happy birthday #robinwilliams Grief takes everyone on a different path,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 42, wrote alongside a series of Instagram pictures on Sunday, July 21, that showed her with Williams. “On my journey, I have finally reached the point, where when I think of you, instead of the rush of hot tears, I feel a huge smile spread across my face. I know how truly blessed I am to have been, even a small part, of your life.”

“Tonight I’m going to show my kids #mrsdoutfire for the first time,” Gellar added with a nod to the 1993 family movie that starred Williams and Sally Field. “And continue to keep both your memory and genius alive. You are beloved RW.”

Gellar — who shares daughter Charlotte, 9, and son Rocky, 6, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. — worked with Williams on The Crazy Ones, a workplace comedy that aired on CBS from 2013 to 2014.

The Good Will Hunting actor died in a suicide by hanging in August 2014 at age 63. Williams’ widow, Susan Schneider Williams, opened up about his death in an interview in November 2016, and revealed that he had suffered from Lewy body dementia. The graphic designer explained that, despite reports, she believes the Oscar winner didn’t take his own life due to his depression.

“[Parkinson’s disease] is actually an accurate diagnosis; however, that was the clinical side. The pathology was that he had diffuse Lewy body disease, which is what took him,” Schneider Williams, 55, told CBS This Morning at the time. “I can tell you in his autopsy, the coroner’s report was clear that he had Lewy body throughout all of his brain and brain stem — nearly every region.”

Williams is survived by Schneider Williams and his adult children, Zelda, Zac and Cody, from previous relationships.

