It seems Sarah Paulson can’t do an interview without being asked about her relationship with Holland Taylor. But Paulson, 43, understands the intrigue: Taylor is 32 years her senior.

“I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with,” The Post actress revealed in Town & Country’s new cover story. “My choices in life have been unconventional, and that’s my business . . . Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there’s something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What can I say? We love each other.”

Children are most likely not in the cards for Paulson and Taylor, 74 — and it has nothing to do with age. “I don’t want to be torn. I don’t want to look at my child and say, ‘You’re the most extraordinary thing that ever happened to me, but also the death knell,’ Paulson revealed. “It was hard for my mother to be everywhere, to come to the school play and make a living, I’ve always known what I wanted out of professional life, and I didn’t want to turn around and go, ‘If I had only made the choice to just dedicate this time in my life to me.’ It’s selfish, but I think the word selfish gets a bad rap.”

For now, The American Horror Story star is choosing to focus on her career. “I’ve got a window as a woman of 43 . . . ,” she said. “I’m trying to keep it open with both hands, as wide as possible, for as long as possible.”

Paulson publicly declared her feelings for Taylor at the 2016 Emmy Awards when she won for The People v. O.J. Simpson. “It occurred to me, should I not [say ‘I love’ you’ to Taylor onstage]? And then I thought, ‘Why would I not?’” Paulson explained in a December 2017 interview with The Edit. “The fact that I’m having this thought is wrong. But I had a moment of societal concern; wondering if, maybe, people who didn’t know that about me would be like, wait, what? But then you know, I did it anyway.”

The Two and a Half Men alum, meanwhile, once proclaimed herself “the luckiest person in the world” to be attached to Paulson.

