Sarah Silverman claimed in a new interview that her longtime friend Louis C.K. used to masturbate in front of her with consent when they were children.

“I know I’m going to regret saying this,” the two-time Emmy winner, 47, said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Monday, October 22. “I’ve known Louis forever. I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals.”

She continued, “Sometimes I’d go, ‘F–k yeah, I want to see that!’ … We were only just friends. Sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it. It was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘F–king no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”

Silverman clarified that her encounters with C.K., 51, are “not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them.” She insisted that they were simply “letting our freak flags fly” as children.

C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct in November 2017 after five women came forward with allegations in a report published by The New York Times.

“These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly. … I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

HBO and FX cut ties with the stand-up comedian in the wake of his misconduct scandal. He came under fire again in August when he reportedly made a joke about a rape whistle during a surprise gig at the famed Comedy Cellar in New York City.

Silverman, who said she hasn’t spoken to C.K. in about three months, said on her Hulu series, I Love You, America, in November 2017, “I love Louis, but Louis did these things. Both of those statements are true. So, I just keep asking myself, can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them? I can mull that over later, certainly, because the only people that matter right now are the victims. They are victims, and they’re victims because of something he did.”

Us Weekly has reached out to C.K.’s rep for comment.

