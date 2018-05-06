Kristin Davis has a new member in her family. The Sex and the City alum has reportedly adopted a second child.

Journalist Marc Malkin reported via Facebook on Saturday, May 5, that the actress is now a mom of two after welcoming a baby boy. Davis, 53, is already a mom to her daughter, Gemma Rose, 7, whom she adopted in 2011.

The Couples Retreat star opened up about her fears for her first child, who is African-American, after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November 2016. “I am white. I have lived in white privilege. I thought I knew before adopting my daughter that I was in white privilege, that I understood what that meant,” Davis said during an interview with WNYC’s Rebecca Carroll. “But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it’s hard. It fills me with terror.”

“I’m on the intense learning curve because I have to protect my child. I might have had the intellectual learning curve that we all hope and wish we have, but it’s different than the actual life that you’re on the line for. I have to protect my daughter at all costs,” Davis added. “My initial thoughts on Wednesday morning [the day after the election] was that I wanted to move to the woods and learn to shoot a gun. It makes no sense. I’m fully aware. I’m 100 percent aware that it literally makes no sense but … the fear of what is happening and how am I going to make sure that no one hurts my child, even in a subtle way, which was already a fear I had, honestly, but it just became so, so heightened.”

The Jack and Jill star opened up to Us Weekly about the importance of making sure she was raising her daughter to be conscious of the world around her. In October 2015, she shared that Gemma was doing her part to help the water crisis in California.

“My daughter is very involved in the drought,” the actress told Us at the time. “She’s like, ‘Mommy, you’re wasting water!’ I’m like, ‘Good job!’ Her school is actively teaching her about it. It’s pretty impressive!”

Davis, who is known for her role as Charlotte York in the hit HBO series, has not yet commented on her new child’s arrival.

