Saturday Night Live alum Victoria Jackson has been diagnosed with cancer and may have just three years to live.

The comedian, 65, shared the sad news in a video message posted via her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 14.

Jackson relayed the results of a CT scan in the latest episode of what she called her “Is the cancer back?” video series.

“They cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death,” the SNL alum revealed.

Jackson explained that doctors had prescribed her a “magic pill” that aims to “shrink the marble — hopefully.”

In the video Jackson added that when she Googled the pill, others who had taken it were only expected to live for another 32.6 months (In the post’s caption, she suggested she had 34.8 months to live.)

According to Jackson, people who took the placebo drug for similar conditions instead had a slightly shorter life expectancy of “28 months to live”.

While the cancer news was somber, Jackson appeared to be taking solace in the more positive side.

“I’ve had a fantastic life,” she told her followers, though Jackson admitted there were still things she’d like to experience before her passing.

“I’d like to see my grandson born — his name is Jimmy — in October, and get to know him a little. And I would like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby.”

Jackson also touched on her religious beliefs in the clip saying, “the bible says we have ‘three score and 10’ — that would be 70 years for a normal life.”

The comedian added that she had spiritual visions at night as she came to terms with the news.

“I thought the other night when I was laying in the dark in bed, I thought I heard God say, ‘ready to come home?’” Jackson said.

“It was the weirdest thing and I thought, ‘is that my imagination or is that God?’. But the bible says, ‘my sheep hear my voice and I know them and they follow me.’ And he didn’t say it like ‘you’re coming home now!’ He just kind of said it like we were hanging out. Like, ‘ready to come home?’”

Jackson, who rose to prominence while appearing as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1992, has been documenting her cancer battle and sharing updates with her fans on social media.

Her followers often comment words of support for the star. After Jackson shared the latest update, one follower wrote, “You are handling this all with so much grace.”

Another added, “I just have no words Victoria. You are a ray of light in this dark world.”