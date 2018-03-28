Not her best morning. Today coanchor Savannah Guthrie was reading over notes in preparation for her next segment when the shot was broadcast live on Wednesday, March 28. The technical gaffe turned into a big deal when the 46-year-old let a four–letter word slip.

“Oh, s—t,” she was heard saying. “Sorry, guys.” The TV personality continued to look down at her papers as audio was shut off. NBC then cut to a Lexus ad.

Guthrie quickly apologized to her fans on Twitter. “Check, check — is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is. So sorry guys,” she wrote. “Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn.”

The award–winning journalist’s fans were more than understanding. “I was cracking up! The NBC10 affiliate here in Philly had you on for at least a minute. I was hysterical watching your facial expressions,” wrote one follower. Added another: “Plz girl . . . I think I love you more than ever knowing you are just like the rest of us!”

It’s safe too say Guthrie’s job is not in jeopardy. But A.J. Clemente, a former cohost for NBC affiliate KFYR in Bismarck, North Dakota, wasn’t so lucky. Back in 2013, Clemente dropped a string of expletives during his first day at work. “F—ing s—t,” he could be heard saying, not realizing his microphone had been switched to “on.” He called it a “perfect storm of a whole bunch of mistakes.”

Today show airs on NBC weekdays at 7 a.m.

