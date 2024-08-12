‘Scarface’ Star Angel Salazar Dead at 68

Scarface actor Angel Salazar, who played Chi Chi in the legendary gangster film, has died.

A representative for Salazar, Ann Wingsong, confirmed the news to TMZ on Sunday, August 11. Salazar was 68 years old.

According to the outlet, Wingsong said Salazar “passed away in his sleep” at his friend’s home in Brooklyn, New York, “over the weekend.”

The friend reportedly went to check on Salazar in a room on Sunday morning and found his body in bed.

A cause of death was not disclosed, however Wingsong said Salazar suffered from heart issues.

Salazar, who was born in 1956, scored the role of Chi Chi, the sidekick to Al Pacino’s Tony Montana in 1983’s Scarface, early in his career.

The Cuban-American actor also appeared in several other films including 1980’s Where the Buffalo Roam, 1982’s A Stranger is Watching, 1984’s The Wild Life, 1985’s Sylvester, 1988’s Punchline and 1993’s Carlito’s Way.

Salazar was also a stand-up comedian, best known for penning the catchphrase, “Sheck it out!”

He appeared in a regular capacity on the NBC series Last Comic Standing and remained an active comedian up until his death. Salazar’s last known performance was held at Reno’s Silver Legacy resort and casino from August 1 to August 4.

According to the actor’s Instagram, he had also been following the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, posting a tribute to Simone Biles via the social media platform earlier this month.

Including a photo of Biles, 27, Salazar captioned the August 5 Instagram post, “You Did It Simone, You Come Back BIGGER than Ever…America Is Proud Of You…For You Made America Look Good.”

On July 18, he also hosted a birthday celebration in New York for film producer Noel Ashman, sharing the event via Instagram on July 16.

His most famous role, however, was undoubtedly as Chi Chi in Scarface.

In one of the film’s most notorious scenes, Chi Chi saves the life of Montana before he is shot dead in a spray of bullets that strike him from behind.

The iconic 80s film also starred Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira Hancock, Montana’s mistress who eventually becomes his wife, Steven Bauer as Manny Ribera, Montana’s partner-in-crime, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Gina Montana, Tony’s younger sister.

Scarface was a notable hit for Pacino, 84, too. He earned a best actor Golden Globe nomination for his acclaimed performance.