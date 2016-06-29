A new feat for her résumé. Scarlett Johansson is officially the highest grossing actress of all time.

According to Box Office Mojo, the 31-year-old actress is now 10th on the site’s list of top-grossing film stars in Hollywood, with a domestic box office revenue of $3.3 billion in the United States alone.

Johansson trails behind nine of her male counterparts — Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks, Robert Downey Jr., Eddie Murphy, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp and Michael Caine — all of whom are older than Johannson, making her the youngest in the top 10 of the box-office-reporting service’s list.

The Lucy actress is also leaps and bounds ahead of her fellow female actresses. Her closest competition is Cameron Diaz, who stands at No. 19, followed by Helena Bonham Carter (No. 26), Cate Blanchett (No. 29), Julia Roberts (No. 30), Elizabeth Banks (No. 31), Emma Watson (No. 32) and Anne Hathaway (No. 50).

Johansson’s biggest movie is currently 2012’s The Avengers, which has earned $623.4 million domestically. This year, she starred in The Jungle Book, Hail, Caesar! and Captain America: Civil War.

Earlier this year, the Tony Award winner shared her take on the issue of equal pay in her May 2016 cover story for Cosmopolitan.

“There’s something icky about me having that conversation unless it applies to a greater whole,” she told the magazine at the time. “I am very fortunate, I make a really good living, and I’m proud to be an actress who’s making as much as many of my male peers at this stage.”

Johansson added, “I think every woman has [been underpaid]. But unless I’m addressing it as a larger problem, for me to talk about my own personal experience with it feels a little obnoxious. It’s part of a larger conversation about feminism in general.”

Several of Hollywood’s biggest actress have also previously discussed the equal pay matter, including Patricia Arquette and Jennifer Lawrence, the latter of whom nabbed the No. 55 spot on Box Office Mojo’s list.

