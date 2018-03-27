How often do celebs get to hang out with someone who’s been in a feud with the same person as them? James Maslow stopped by Scheana Shay’s podcast Scheananigans on Tuesday, March 27, to discuss their respective bad blood with Brandi Glanville, and things got real interesting real fast.

Maslow, 27, starred with Glanville, 45, on Celebrity Big Brother, during which time they had repeated spats. “[The producers cast] Brandi, which I wouldn’t have had a problem with if she didn’t just decide for absolutely no reason to have a problem with me. … It’s no secret that it was absolutely unprovoked, unwarranted and just obnoxious,” he told Shay.

The Vanderpump Rules star shared her own story about her 10-year-long feud with the Real Housewives alum. It all began when Shay, 32, unknowingly dated Glanville’s husband at the time, Eddie Cibrian. The podcast host remembered getting sent home from SUR and worrying she would be fired because of Lisa Vanderpump’s close relationship with Glanville.

Years later, Shay watched as Glanville said she was her favorite Vanderpump Rules cast member on Watch What Happens Live. She reached out to thank her for her kind words, and the frenemies hung out several times after that.

Maslow had a similar encounter with his former costar when he went to get drinks with the Big Brother cast: “She comes running over and, like, sits on my lap and wants to be friends in real life. And, mind you, in real life I don’t have to be nearly as polite as I was on the show so, like we said, we don’t have a hundred cameras and I can very much call her on her s–t, which I very much did. Truth is, I don’t hold any grudge against her. But the same thing, as much as she wants to have drinks and be friends, and the same evening, then I look and see press where she’s still ragging on me.” The Big Time Rush alum accused Glanville of hitting on him “in a bullying kind of way like we’re third graders.”

Shay may be “cool” with Glanville now, but it seems like the Marriage Boot Camp star still has a long way to go to make amends with Maslow.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!