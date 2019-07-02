Call Camp David! Scooter Braun would consider chatting with Taylor Swift privately after she slammed him for purchasing Big Machine Record Group and her back catalog of master recordings, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Scooter is open to having a private conversation with Taylor to clear up everything that went down,” the source tells Us. “He reposted some messages of support on his Instagram Stories, but he has no intention of releasing a formal statement and blowing up the situation even more than it already has been. This is between Scooter and Taylor, not the world.”

The drama between the entertainment manager, 38, and the pop star, 29, started on Sunday, June 30, with the news that he had purchased Big Machine Record Group from Scott Borchetta for a reported $300 million. (Swift was signed to the record label from 2005 to 2018.)

In response, the 10-time Grammy winner posted a long note on Tumblr that same day, accusing Braun of encouraging his clients Kanye West and Justin Bieber to bully her amid the 2016 controversy surrounding West’s “Famous” song and music video.

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote. “When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

As celebrities took sides in the feud — with Cara Delevingne and Halsey aligning themselves with the “You Need to Calm Down” singer and Bieber and Demi Lovato defending their manager — Braun shared messages from supporters on his Instagram Stories.

“A shrewd businessman and champion of musical talent yes, but not a bully!” one user wrote. “To hear Taylor Swift impugn his character, is almost laughable.”

Added another: “Scooter is not the bully in this story.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Braun’s representative for comment.

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

