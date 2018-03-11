Scott Baio’s wife, Renee Baio, revealed on Saturday, March 10, that she is facing another health battle.

After a Twitter user reached out to ask Renee how her health is, the former stuntwoman, 45, replied, “Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease.”

Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease. @Jerseyshore06 — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) March 10, 2018

The actor, 55, retweeted her post, saying, “Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know. @MrsScottBaio.”

Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know. @MrsScottBaio https://t.co/fyMtMl8MGX — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) March 10, 2018

According to Heathline.com, “Microvascular Brain Disease is a term that’s used to describe changes to the small blood vessels in the brain. Changes to these vessels can damage white matter — the brain tissue that contains nerve fibers and serves as the connection point to other parts of the brain.” While the disease is common in older adults, it can contribute to developing mental decline, dementia, strokes and balance problems if left untreated.

After dealing with painful migraines that doctors originally thought were caused by hormones, Renee was diagnosed with the meningioma brain tumors in 2014. Her illness proved to be even more devastating for the couple when they had to break the news to their daughter, Bailey, who is now 10 years old.

“Before we told our daughter, [Scott] had put his head on my shoulder in the kitchen and he wept, and our daughter witnessed this, and she said, ‘Mommy, why are you making Daddy cry?” Renee told Entertainment Tonight in 2015.

Prior to the news about her brain tumors, the former actress also faced the early stages of breast cancer before undergoing three successful lumpectomies.

The past year has been a tough one for the Baios. In January, Scott’s former Charles in Charge costar Nicole Eggert alleged that the actor had molested her when she was a minor. Alexander Polinksy, who also starred on the hit ‘80s sitcom with Scott and Eggert, claimed the Happy Days actor also bullied him by making homophobic remarks and once pulled Polinsky’s pants down in front of crew members.

A spokesman for Scott later stated Scott denies “each and every one” of the allegations.

