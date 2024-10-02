Scott Speedman and fiancée Lindsay Rae Hofmann have created their own little family.

The pair began dating in 2016 but didn’t publicly reveal their relationship until the following year.

“Magical night✨,” Hofmann captioned a photo of her and Speedman dressed up in formal wear while making their Instagram debut.

Hofmann continued to give an inside look at her and the Grey’s Anatomy actor’s adventures from trips to Hawaii to bringing home their dog Bodhi.

Four years later, the pair announced they were expecting their first child. Ahead of their little one’s arrival, Speedman shared that he was “tremendously excited” to become a dad.

“I probably wasn’t ready as a younger guy, and now I’m ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great,” he said in an October 2021 interview with People, adding that Hofmann is an “amazing” partner. I’m aware that I don’t have to do the heavy lifting so I’m a coach and support team for my girl.”

The couple welcomed daughter Pfeiffer Lucia in November 2021. Nearly two years later, Speedman proposed to the swimwear designer. In September 2024, Hofmann gave birth to her and Speedman’s second child, son Indy Roy.

Keep scrolling to relive Speedman and Hofmann’s relationship timeline:

July 2017

Hofmann made things Instagram official with Speedman by sharing a sweet snap of them all dressed up.

November 2018

The Juillet cofounder subtly revealed that she and the You star had been together before they announced their romance.

“Two years together and still struggling to get the pic ✨🌻💛,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her and Speedman posing in a flower field.

June 2021

Hofmann announced that she was pregnant with her first baby by sharing a series of maternity photos. On Father’s Day, she posted a photo of her and Speedman snuggling on a beach captioning the pic, “Can’t wait to see you become a papa.”

November 2021

Speedman announced the arrival of his and Hofmann’s daughter with a sweet snap of him staring lovely at the newborn.

“Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21,” he penned. “In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe.”

June 2023

The couple got engaged after seven years of dating.

“Yes ♾️,” Hofmann wrote via Instagram alongside a series of selfies of her and Speedman while showing off her engagement ring.

March 2024

Less than a year after the proposal, Hofmann announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2.

“New le bébé coming soon…,” she penned alongside a pic of her showing off her baby bump as she held Pfeiffer Lucia.

September 2024

Speedman and Hofmann welcomed son Indy Roy.

“Our beautiful boy is here. Indy Roy Speedman,” Hofmann wrote via Instagram. “Our hearts have burst right open and we’ve fallen madly in love. You came fast and furious the day after your daddy’s birthday and on your official due date — September 2nd at 7:12 am at a surprising 8lbs. We love you Indy bug, it was always you 🐞.”