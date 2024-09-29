Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman and Fiancee Welcome Baby No. 2

Scott Speedman and fiancée Lindsay Rae Hofmann have welcomed their second baby.

Hofmann announced the birth of their son, Indy Roy Speedman, via Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, several weeks after his birth earlier this month. “Our beautiful boy is here,” Hofmann captioned her post, where she shared a carousel of black and white photos featuring their newborn.

“Indy Roy Speedman,” her caption continued. “Our hearts have burst right open and we’ve fallen madly in love. You came fast and furious the day after your daddy’s birthday and on your official due date—September 2nd at 7:12 am at a surprising 8lbs. We love you Indy bug, it was always you 🐞.”

The couple are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Pfeiffer Lucia. In one photo, Hofmann and the Grey’s Anatomy actor, 49, cradled Indy while they smiled at each other. Another showed Pfeiffer lying next to her new baby brother, while another sweet snap showed her kissing him on the head.

Hofmann, a swimwear designer, announced she was pregnant with her second baby via Instagram earlier this year. “New le bébé coming soon…,” she captioned her March 20 post, which featured a black and white photo of herself holding Pfeiffer and showing off her baby bump.

Hofmann and Speedman welcomed Pfeiffer in November 2021, similarly announcing her arrival almost a week after she was born with a series of black and white photos. In the days leading up to Pfeiffer’s birth, Speedman said during an October 2021 appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show that he and Hofmann were “seconds away” from their daughter’s arrival.

“So I’m checking my phone all the time when I’m away and all that stuff,” he said at the time, adding that Hofmann had planned to give birth “at home.” Speedman explained, “This guy just delivered this tub and now I am in charge of blowing it up and getting water in and all of that stuff. It’s kind of a weird experience, I am not going to lie.”

In October 2021, he told People about becoming a father, “I’m aware that I don’t have to do the heavy lifting, so I’m a coach and support team for my girl. We’re just trying to get everything ready.”

Speedman made his Grey’s Anatomy debut in 2018 as Nick Marsh, an on-again-off-again love interest for Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey. He was originally cast for a single episode in 2018, however, he has since appeared in multiple seasons of the show. Deadline reported earlier this summer that he would take on a recurring role in Season 21, which premiered on Thursday, September 26.