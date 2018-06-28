Second Lady Karen Pence Gets Slammed for ‘Inappropriate’ Pink Cutout Dress

Karen Pence’s pink sleeveless dress has a low approval rating on Twitter. The second lady wore a cutout design to meet King Abdullah Bin Al-Hussein and Queen Rania of Jordan on Monday, June 25, and many social media users deemed it an “inappropriate” choice.

Pence’s ensemble first attracted attention when her husband, United States Vice President Mike Pence, tweeted a photo from the afternoon. In one picture, Karen, 61, poses on the steps of her Washington, D.C., home with Mike, King Abdullah, 61, and the queen, 47. In another snap, the former teacher sits on patio furniture during a discussion with the Jordanian royals.

“For God’s sake, get your wife a stylist and quick! So inappropriate next to the Queen of Jordan, who looked classy and understated!” wrote one person.

Bess Kalb, who writes for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had a field day, tweeting a chain of thoughts about the look, including: “MOTHER LET’S TALK ABOUT THE BELT: HIGH UP? CHECK. SHINY? VERY. SEVERAL PRE-SCHOOL GIRL FLOWERS ON IT? I COUNT THREE. THIS BELT WAS A BIG CHOICE AND YOU MADE IT ON QUEEN RAINA DAY, MAMI!”

A third person called the frock “too short and tight,” while a fourth snipped, “Hey Karen, 1998 called and would like their dress from 5.7.9 back . . .”

But not everyone thought the dress was in poor taste. “Stunning wife,” tweeted a fan, while another dubbed it “beautiful.”

Karen can commiserate with first lady Melania Trump, whose wardrobe is regularly skewered on social media. Most recently, Trump, 48, made headlines for the “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” jacket she wore before boarding a flight to a Texas facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!