The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley wishes more of her past was shown on the hit reality series.

“I have a very interesting backstory,” Mayci, 29, exclusively shared in the latest Us Weekly cover story. “I’ve dealt with an abusive relationship and sexual assault and domestic violence.”

Separate from her abusive relationship, Mayci sparked a romance with Arik Mack while she was a student at BYU. The reality star ended up getting pregnant out of wedlock while dating Mack — which she called a “big no-no” as a Mormon. While she was pregnant, Mack was killed in a car accident while texting. After welcoming son Hudson, now 9, Mayci went back to school at BYU as a single mother.

“I would love to tell more of my story in season 2. We filmed a little bit of it in season 1, but it all got cut,” she said. “So I’m really hoping that people can see that.”

Following the release of the show’s first season earlier this month, Mayci noted that social media users have asked why her story was removed from the series.

“But I also understand because season 1 is kind of a development. It’s like, ‘Who are we on the surface? What’s going on currently right now?’” Mayci added. “I’m really hoping season 2 I can dive into what makes me who I am.”

Mayci noted that her past will “definitely rears its ugly head,” especially during certain times of the year. “I still have stuff that haunts me to this day,” she said. “It’s hard. I’ve definitely worked through it, but I definitely need more therapy.”

Mayci explained that her “trauma” has “completely changed” her as a person. “I have grown so much empathy,” she said. “I think I give everyone the benefit of the doubt, and you can see that in the show. When people see my backstory, they realize why I do some of the things I do on the show.”

When it comes to pal Taylor Frankie Paul’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, Mayci noted that she “kind of go[es] after” him on the series because of “everything [she’s] been through.” (Us exclusively broke the news on Monday, September 23, that Taylor, 30, and Dakota, 31, are on the rocks after welcoming son Ever. Taylor also shares daughter Indy and son Ocean with ex-husband Tate Paul.)

While much of Mayci’s history was not included in the show, viewers got glimpses of her relationship with Jacob Neeley. The pair, who wed in 2018, share three-year-old daughter Harlow.

“Life is too short to have so much drama or to have issues with people,” she said. “Nothing is too serious at the end of the day. I always say what matters to me most is my health, my family, and happiness. And at the end of the day, nothing else matters.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.