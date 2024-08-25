The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have not-so-secret lives on social media — where they claim to earn impressive salaries as influencers.

“It’s hard because each year is different. You could get a really big brand deal like, ‘Hey, we want to have like a six-month contract with you,’ and then next year you don’t get it at all,” Whitney Leavitt told E! News in an interview published on Sunday, August 25. “It varies drastically.”

Whitney, 31, said that she once received $20,000 to promote a sex toy brand on her social media, and that it’s just one of the lucrative brand deals she’s struck.

“We both have gotten one — we can’t say what it was — but we’ve gotten a deal that was $75,000 [for] one year,” Mormon Wives costar Mayci Neeley added to E! on Sunday. “Each industry varies. Some pay more than the others.”

According to Whitney, prices vary “depending on what [each influencer’s] specialty is,” whether it be fitness and health, beauty or parenting.

Whitney and Mayci, 29, are two of the stars on Hulu’s upcoming docuseries The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, chronicling the lives of young Mormon families in Utah. The show also stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck (yes, her husband is cousins with A-list acting siblings Ben and Casey Affleck), Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor and Mikayla Matthews.

The women are all popular mom influencers, known for sharing updates on their lives via the “#MomTok” side of TikTok and first going viral in 2022. Their posts seemed to contradict conventional beliefs affiliated with the Mormon church and religion. Taylor, 29, even once alleged that the group was involved in a “soft swinging” practice outside of their respective marriages.

None of the other Mormon Wives ever confirmed Taylor’s claims, with Whitney and Mayci further revealing to E! how the scandal affected their incomes.

“Oh no! If anything it just gave us more publicity to be honest with you,” Whitney quipped. “I think if we were involved specifically — Mayci and I— it would have been different. We weren’t, so we just took the clout from it.”

The drama, however, did have some negative drawbacks.

“It’s kind of a mix though,” Mayci said. “I threw an event for my business launch that I did on the show and I had a couple of vendors that almost pulled out because they’re like, ‘Wait, are you in that swinging stuff?’ So, I think reputation-wise [we] took a little bit of a hit, but income-wise I don’t think it really affected us too much.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres Friday, September 6 on Hulu.