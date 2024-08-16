Ben Affleck’s cousin Zac Affleck is gearing up to make his reality TV debut on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives next month — but TikTokers might already know him.

Zac has become a fixture on his wife Jen Affleck’s (yes, that is really her name) TikTok since she started her account in 2020. Jen has since amassed over 1 million followers for her videos documenting her life as a young Mormon mom.

Her fame grew when she joined forces with MomTok, which is a group of Mormon mom influencers who make videos about their lives. The group made headlines in 2022 when Taylor Frankie Paul announced her divorce from Tate Paul after opening up about their “soft swinging” lifestyle, which she said many of the MomTok ladies took part in.

It’s unclear if Zac and Jen, who tied the knot in June 2019, took part in the swingers’ pact, but they will be one of many families highlighted in season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“Oh, my gosh we are fighting with the devil here,” Jen teased about the show during an August appearance on the “Weekly Trash” podcast. “It’s going to rock our world.”

Scroll down to learn more about Zac and his life with wife Jen:

Ben and Zac Are First Cousins Once Removed

Zac’s dad is the first cousin of Ben and his brother, Casey Affleck.

He Was Accepted to Medical School

Zac played high school baseball at Olympus High School in Holladay, Utah, before attending Brigham Young University. Jen announced via Instagram in July that Zac graduated from BYU and was accepted into medical school.

Zac and His Wife Jen Have Been Running Marathons Since 2018

The med student revealed in November 2023 that he and Jen “ran our first marathon within weeks of starting to date.” The couple completed the PC Marathon in Deer Valley, Utah, in August 2018. They checked off the New York City Marathon in fall 2023, when Jen was three months postpartum.

“Running this with now two children and having them there to cheer us on was surreal,” Zac gushed via Instagram. “I’m so proud of Jen and so grateful for the opportunity we had to experience this together.” In addition to running marathons, Zac finished his first Iron Man race in April 2023.

The Couple Share Two Children

Zac and Jen welcomed their first child, daughter Nora, in November 2021. The pair expanded their family in July 2023 with the arrival of son Lucas Lowell, whom they call “Luca” or “Bubbas.”

Zac Pops Up on His Wife’s TikTok Account

Before Jen became famous for her #MomTok videos, Zac was one of her favorite collaborators. Zac doesn’t have his own TikTok, but he’s been making cameos on his wife’s account since 2020.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on Hulu Friday, September 6.