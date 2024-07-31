Who is Nara Smith, and what is a “trad wife?” Allow Us to explain.

Viral influencer, model, and mother of three Nara Smith Smith attracted a following on TikTok for her cooking videos, which she started in 2022. She has since accumulated almost 9 million followers on TikTok, and has become the face of one of the app’s most talked-about niches, “trad wives.” Short for “traditional wives,” the aesthetic essentially rejects the perspective of the modern feminist, glorifying the old-fashioned lifestyle of a so-called “traditional” housewife and stay-at-home mom.

Where was Nara Smith born, and who is her husband?

The model, 22, was born in South Africa and raised in Germany. At age 18 she made the move to California to pursue her modeling career. After signing with IMG (a prominent agency which represents the likes of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and many more), Smith met her now husband Lucky Blue Smith, who also models with the same agency. The two tied the knot in February 2020 after only six months of dating, when Nara was only 18, and had their first child in October of that same year.

What are Nara Smith’s religious beliefs?

While the trad wives philosophy is often tied to religious beliefs or customs, this doesn’t seem to be the case with Smith.

“I know that my religion is a very hot topic on the internet,” she said in a March 2024 TikTok. “I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m still learning and figuring out my own faith. I’m not in any way a hardcore Mormon or anything like that. I don’t wear garments. I didn’t get married in the temple.”

Related: TikTok Creator Enitza Templeton Recalls Days of Being a Trad Wife Courtesy of Enitza Templeton/Instagram TikTok creator Enitza Templeton is looking back at her time as what would now be considered a trad wife. “It’s just this little dangling carrot to keep you trying to be this perfect trophy wife. She’s beautiful, she has the children, she does it unmedicated,” Templeton, 41, said in an interview […]

How has Nara Smith responded to criticism?

Now a parents to three young children (Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Louu), Smith and her husband endure constant criticism from TikTok commenters regarding her age and lifestyle choices.

“I’ve always wanted to be a young mom because growing up my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life, so I took that advice and it’s one of the best decisions I could have made,” she said via TikTok. “I know it’s not for everyone.”

How has Nara inspired other ‘trad wives?’

Smith paved the way for other influencer “trad wives” including Hannah Neeleman — more commonly known as “Ballerina Farm.” The wife and mom of eight rose to fame more recently after fans took interest in her mysterious life as a farm wife. Neeleman, who has over 10 million followers across TikTok and YouTube, opened up about her reality in an interview with The Times, saying she doesn’t “necessarily identify with it.”

“We are traditional in the sense that it’s a man and a woman, we have children,” said Neeleman. “But I do feel like we’re paving a lot of paths that haven’t been paved before.”

What have commenters said about other ‘trad wives?’

Controversy continues to swirl around the Mormon farm family as fans start to learn more about their past. Many speculate Neeleman has been forced into this lifestyle by her husband, Daniel Neeleman, after her history as an accomplished ballerina and pageant queen was revealed in a video on their family YouTube channel. Fans express concern in the comments, saying “I cant watch her content and not feel bad for her,” and that the “trad wife” “deserve[s] better.”

The former ballerina, who studied at Juilliard, replied to that speculation saying that although she is a stay-at-home mom, she has a high-earning job helping to run their family farm.“I was a good ballerina,” she said. “But I knew that when I started to have kids my life would start to look different.”

Related: Julia Roberts, More Stars Share Their Secrets to Balancing Work, Parenthood No mom guilt here! Lauren Conrad, Meghan Trainor and more celebrity parents have opened up about working motherhood. The Hills alum exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019 that her secret to success is keeping her job “separate” from her sons, Liam and Charlie. “[Then] you can really focus,” the former reality star explained at […]

Despite the controversy, “trad wives” like Smith and Neeleman continue to share their lives on social media unapologetically. Alongside concern they continue to receive support, with some users aspiring to adapt their lifestyle for themselves.

“I love your videos and if this life is 100% your choice then amen you live it to your fullest,” said a fan in the comments. Another chimed in, saying “You are living my dream.”