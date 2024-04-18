TikTok star Nara Smith is anything but conventional when it comes to picking her children’s monikers — and baby No. 3 is no different.

“These might be a little out there. A little more controversial,” Smith, 22, said in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, April 17, revealing that she and husband Lucky Blue Smith had a lot of outside-the-box names picked out before their daughter’s arrival.

Nara and Lucky, 25, welcomed their second baby girl, Whimsy Lou, earlier this month. Whimsy joins big sister Rumble Honey and brother Slim Easy. (Lucky is also the father of daughter Gravity Blue from his previous relationship with Stormi Bree.)

“Our kids have pretty unique names,” Nara said in the video while carrying the newborn, noting that her followers could use the unused choices as inspiration.

When it came to girl’s names, Nara said she “almost” landed on Tank. “Then I love the name Bow, as in B-o-w as a second name,” she explained.

The influencer was excited about fruit names as well, revealing that Lemon, Plum and Clementine were all on the table.

“[I] also really liked Pippin, or Pip for short. Dottie, or Dot for short,” she continued. “And then Ivy, as well. Just because that would’ve almost been my name.”

Nara called boy names a “little bit trickier,” before sharing that Halo was “on our list” to start. “Dusk, also Dew, Mercer and Flick,” she added.

Nara, who rose to fame for her cooking videos and fashion stories, married model Lucky in February 2020. Their eldest daughter, Rumble, was born in October 2020 and son Slim arrived in January 2022.

In December 2023, Nara, who is also a model, announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. “Volume 3 coming next year,” she captioned an Instagram snap of her growing baby bump.

Last month, Nara opened up about becoming a parent before hitting her 20s. “I’ve always wanted to be a young mom because growing up my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life,” she shared via TikTok in March. “So I took that advice and it’s one of the best decisions I could have made.”

Nara continued: “I know that 22 is considered young nowadays to be having kids but I love being a young mom and growing with my kids. I never feel like I’m ‘missing out’ or not ‘living life’ like a girl in her 20s. Everyone’s concept of what they want in life is unique to them and I wouldn’t change my journey at all.”

Nara and Lucky announced on April 11 that their youngest daughter, Whimsy, was born, calling her an “angel.”

“There’s something so magical about the newborn bubble and all the small moments you want to etch into your brain,” Nara wrote via Instagram on April 12, sharing photos of the little one settling in at home. “Her entrance into this world was magical and oh so fast that it was Lucky catching her and placing her in my arms before anyone else could arrive.”