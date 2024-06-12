Kerry Washington and TikTok star Nara Smith just proved that Chanel suits are more versatile than we could have ever imagined.

Washington, 47, was photographed wearing head-to-toe Chanel in New York City on Friday, June 7. The classic ensemble featured a pink and black wool and cotton tweed jacket, a matching miniskirt and a white T-shirt with multi-colored embroidery on the front. She topped the look off with a pair of strappy black heels and an assortment of rings.

Washington wore the designer outfit to attend the Tribeca and Chanel Through Her Lens Conversation at the Crosby Hotel (she is on the Advisory Committee for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, along with Jane Fonda, Greta Lee, Patty Jenkins, Laura Karpman and A.V. Rockwell).

While it made perfect sense for Washington to wear the eye-catching look to a high-profile event in New York City — what about wearing it to make crepes from scratch?

Related: Kerry Washington’s Best Fashion Moments Through the Years What a scandal it is to look this good! Take a look back at Kerry Washington's red carpet style, from promoting her ABC drama, to attending the MTV Movie Awards and Golden Globes.

That’s exactly what Smith, 22, did one week before.

Smith, who is widely known for making elaborate yet seemingly effortless cooking videos for her 7.5 million followers on TikTok, wore the very same Chanel outfit to make homemade nutella and crepes in her kitchen.

In a TikTok video posted on May 30, Smith whipped up a long list of mouth-watering ingredients — including roasted hazelnuts, melted chocolate, powdered sugar, vanilla and cocoa powder — all while managing to avoid spilling anything onto her expensive clothing.

“Oh my… what do you like on your crepes or pancakes?🫶🏽,” she captioned the post, which has a staggering 16 million views and 2.1 million likes.

Related: Who Wore It Best? Emma Roberts and Alessandra Ambrosio wore the same women’s empowerment T-shirt — which babe wore it best?

Smith’s followers took note of her over-the-top outfit in the comments section. “Making nutella from scratch in Chanel pre-fall ‘24 is absolutely insane,” one social media user wrote. “Casually making Nutella in a Chanel set 😭🤍,” another fan commented.