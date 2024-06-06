Selma Blair brought along a furry friend as her date at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival.

The actress, 51, attended the Wednesday, June 5, premiere of the documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge with her service dog, Scout, by her side. Blair posed for red carpet pics in a one-sleeve long black dress, black pointed heels and gold accessories, while Scout stood adorably next to her and sat at her feet.

Scout also joined Blair and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg for red carpet pics. The documentary explores the life of von Furstenberg and how she broke barriers for women in the fashion industry. Blair is serving as one of this year’s film festival jurors, along with the likes of David O. Russell, Kim Cattrall, Francesca Scorsese, Clara McGregor and more.

Scout has helped Blair over the years as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis. She and her precious pooch graduated from service dog training back in December 2021. “He is an English red fox lab and is very good at his job,” Blair captioned sweet Instagram pics of herself and Scout from his graduation ceremony. “He is very handsome, and friendly, but if you see me and Scout, and we are working (which he really always is, as am I) then give a smile but please don’t approach.”

She continued: “Distractions really set me back. I am building stamina and coordination with the aid of this special dog and training! I am excited for this time to focus and settle and get out of the house more. I am so happy to have him. And will share news with you as we evolve. If you see me down, do not worry, Scout has me covered. Literally, actually.”

Scout has joined Blair at several public events over the years, including walking with her and President Joe Biden during an October 2023 visit to the White House. Blair gave a speech in celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act.

“Although I’d had symptoms since the age of 7, it took a lifetime of self-advocacy to finally lead me to a diagnosis at age 46, after living most of my life in pain and self-doubt,” Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, said during her speech, calling herself a “proud disabled woman.” She added: “The push towards equity continues. Our laws and policies must reflect that our disabled lives are not of lesser value.”

Blair shared a sweet snap of herself, Scout and her son, Arthur, 12, via Instagram in celebration of Mother’s Day last month. “This is the first Mother’s Day in ages, where my son lets me capture him for a photo,” she jokingly captioned the post. “And my love is boundless. Thank you Arthur. I’m the proudest mom. Happy Mother’s Day mamas ♥️.” (Blair shares her son with her ex Jason Bleick.)

Scout was also featured in another of Blair’s recent Instagram posts. “The best part about waking up … Is waking up as me,” she captioned a joyful video of herself dancing through a hotel lobby with Scout on May 23.

Blair gave an update on her MS battle earlier this year, stating in a January Instagram video that she “hurt[s] all the time.” Confirming that she’s “still in remission,” she added: “I seem to be doing fine and [an IV drip] helps so much. I still get tired. I still am stiff like all the time. If I’m by myself, I do move and walk better and in open space. But still I notice when I go out it’s still very pronounced when I go into different rooms, hallways or meeting new people or even focusing on talking about it.”

In April, Blair walked her first red carpet without her cane since her MS diagnosis at the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards.