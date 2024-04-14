Your account
Celebrity News

Celebrities Who Battle Multiple Sclerosis: Christina Applegate, Selma Blair and More

By
Celebrities Who Battle Multiple Sclerosis
Christina Applegate, Selma Blair, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jack Osbourne and many other celebrities have opened up about dealing with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease.

Applegate revealed in August 2021 that she was diagnosed with the condition.

“Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via X at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

She continued: “As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Selma Blair, who has been battling the disease since 2018, sent Applegate a supportive message at the time. Blair has often spoken out about her struggle.

“We have a long time to be dead and I spent so long trying to kill myself, or numb myself, or check out — or figure out how to be alive by being half dead,” she said in her 2021 documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair. “And now I just want to help other people feel better.”

Scroll down to see what celebrities stars have said about battling multiple sclerosis:

