Selma Blair ditched her cane at the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards.

Blair, 51, walked the Tuesday, April 9, red carpet without her cane for the first time since her multiple sclerosis remission in 2021. The actress looked ethereal in a double-breasted blazer dress featuring white and silver buttons and large pockets. She accessorized with a shell necklace finished with a gold pendant, a shimmery clutch, a chunky ring and black and silver pumps.

For glam, Blair donned smokey eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, pink lips and rosy cheeks. She slicked her blonde hair back at the roots and wore it down.

Blair previously brought her cane to the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last month. For the party, she rocked a peachy midi dress featuring a cutout over her chest and black bra. She teamed the A-line frock with her black cane and sparkly heels.

Blair’s makeup consisted of dark eyeliner and pink lips. She pushed her locks to the side as she smiled for the camera.

Through the years, Blair has been candid about using a cane. In April 2023, she opened up to Vogue about her “emotional and physical attachment” to the walking device.

“I settle in my voice and body as soon as I hold [it],” she told the publication. “I know it adds to visibility. So many younger people have started publicly embracing their sticks more. I do think representation matters. If I can help remove stigma or over-curiosity in a crowd for someone else, then that’s great.”

In November 2023, she shared a health update at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

“My health is good,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been in remission since I had a bone marrow transplant to stop the progression of the MS, that had been, for really many, many years, burning.”

She added, “I am feeling really, really much stronger now and building stamina.”