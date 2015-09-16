Yes? No? Maybe so? Selena Gomez isn’t ruling out getting back together with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber. The “Same Old Love” singer, 23, opened up to Elle magazine and admitted that although she’s sick of everyone being obsessed with her past relationship, never say never.

“I’ll forever support him and love him in a way that,” Gomez said of Bieber, 21, after clarifying they’re now just “genuinely” good friends. “We grew up together. I think people want it to be different…[but] I respect him. And I think he respects me, in a healthy manner.”

When asked if she thinks she and Bieber, who dated between 2011 and 2014, will ever get back together, Gomez responded, laughing, “I don’t know!”

She does, however, know that she wants to move on from being associated solely with her ex. “[It’s] not necessarily about a specific relationship,” Gomez said of her emotional new track “Same Old Love.” “Sometimes you're stuck in the same cycle. This is kind of my 'forget it' song. I'm sick of all of it.”

Take, for example, her performance of “The Heart Wants What It Wants” at last year’s American Music Awards. “Everybody was talking about the same thing: my relationship,” Gomez recalled. “I was so exhausted. I said, ‘I want this [performance] to be the last time I have to talk about this.' And acknowledge this feeling. I was kind of devastated. I was like, ‘This is all I have right now. This is gonna be it.’ And all I want is to move on."

After performing the raw track with tears in her eyes, Gomez said, “It was a huge weight lifted off me…That's why, from this point on, I know I can prove myself, you know. I haven't scratched the surface yet.”

Gomez’s interview with Elle hits newsstands Sept. 22.

