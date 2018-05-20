A BFF reunion! Taylor Swift brought out Selena Gomez as her surprise guest during her Reputation tour stop at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, May 19.

Gomez, 25, hit the stage wearing a strapless, one-piece shiny black ensemble and the pair sang her hit song “Hands to Myself.” Swift, 28, wore a snakeskin print bodysuit with a matching black sparkly jacket, as she danced and jumped around with her friend.

“I want to say thank you to my best friend of about 12 years, almost 13. And the reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged a single decision I’ve made,” Gomez told the audience. “She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you changed my life.”

She added: “But honestly thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting someone that I know that is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you for supporting my best friend.”

The “Wildest Dreams” songstress shared clips of their rehearsal prior to the onstage reunion on Instagram. The duo were all smiles as they headed to soundcheck and Swift said: “We’re going to go sing ‘Hands to Myself,’ which is an absolutely iconic bop.”

The reunion comes almost three years since the last time the pair performed together during Swift’s 1989 World Tour in 2015. Troye Sivan also joined the “Bad Blood” singer on stage as a surprise guest on Saturday night and some other famous faces were also in the crowd including Amber Rose, Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson and Wiz Khalifa.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!