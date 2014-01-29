Taylor Swift is all about making love connections — even when they're not for her! As revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" songstress, 24, opened her little black book for Selena Gomez and plucked out a very well-known name: Austin Mahone.

After setting her BFF up with Ed Sheeran last summer, Swift played matchmaker for the "Come and Get It" singer, 21, and the "Say Something" sensation, 17, who opened for her on tour. "They're seeing each other," a source tells Us of the Texas-born star and Gomez.

For now, though, they're keeping the romance relatively quiet. Leaving the Beats Music concert on Jan. 24, they "sneaked out separately," a second source shares, "then got in the same car!"

Gomez — whose most high-profile relationship to date was with fellow pop superstar Justin Bieber — recently spoke with Seventeen magazine about what she's looking for in a boyfriend. Having gone through what she called a "really bad breakup" with Bieber, she needed time to figure out what she wants. But now she knows she's ready.

"I actually talked to Katy Perry about guys who are intimidated by strong girls," she said. "I haven't found someone yet who could understand my lifestyle, support it, love me through it, and not be threatened by it. It's hard. I do think I might scare some guys, because I'm like, 'I want to change the world! I have dreams! What do you want to do?' But I only know how to be me."

